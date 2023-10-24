SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Politics
Listener

Danyl McLauchlan: Labour left few policies behind that will provide a lasting legacy

11 minutes to read
Danyl McLauchlan
By
Danyl McLauchlan

Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer

In October 2020, the Labour Party and its leader Jacinda Ardern were so popular they broke the electoral system. MMP was designed to prevent the formation of majority governments; to impose coalitions and compromises on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener