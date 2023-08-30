Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: Although large, National’s tax package doesn’t change much

Danyl McLauchlan
By
4 mins to read
National's tax package is large – $14.6 billion over four years. And complicated. Photo / Getty Images

National's tax package is large – $14.6 billion over four years. And complicated. Photo / Getty Images

This is an online exclusive story.

Analysis: National is the last party in parliament to release its tax package, and it arrives in the shadow of a slowing economy, persistent inflation and predictions of looming

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener