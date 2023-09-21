Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: A week of prospects, protests and possibilities

Danyl McLauchlan
By
8 mins to read
This week, both the major parties have attacked each other’s coalition prospects, describing them as chaotic. Photo / Getty Images

This week, both the major parties have attacked each other’s coalition prospects, describing them as chaotic. Photo / Getty Images

Friday

One of the odd features of MMP is that we vote twice: for an electorate MP and a party. And we’re also implicitly voting for a coalition. In the past, the electorate has consistently

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener