Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Why I’m campaigning for change in our prisons

By Diane Gordon-Burns
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
A painting by Diane Gordon-Burns’ husband John Burns shortly after the prison visit.

A painting by Diane Gordon-Burns’ husband John Burns shortly after the prison visit.

But for miles of wire fencing underneath coils of jagged, spikey barbed wire, the grounds are barren, the wind biting cold, the day sunless. Rows of sterile, high-windowed buildings sit strategically inside the wire. The black tarred pathways you must walk on stand out against the dull concrete edging and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener