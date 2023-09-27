Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

John Bluck: The fight that led the Anglican Church to launch the Hīkoi of Hope.

By John Bluck
4 mins to read
The 1998 hīkoi was to influence the subsequent government of Helen Clark. Photo / Getty Images

The 1998 hīkoi was to influence the subsequent government of Helen Clark. Photo / Getty Images

Twenty-five years is a long time between drinks in our history. Back in 1998, Te Tiriti o Waitangi wasn’t such a hot-button topic, but poverty was. Unemployment was running at more than 18% for Māori.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener