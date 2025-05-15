Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Jane Clifton: Citizenship-for-investment all the rage but now facing a legal slap down

Jane Clifton
By
Columnist·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Legacy: Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Legacy: Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Jane Clifton
Opinion by Jane Clifton
Jane Clifton is a columnist for the NZ Listener
Learn more

It’s not uncommon for the very wealthy in any country to gather their skirts in a huff during periods of fiscal policy upheaval and threaten to go where they’re appreciated.

But at a time when the practice of economic immigration – citizenship in exchange for investment – has never been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener