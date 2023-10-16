Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion
Updated

Jane Clifton: Why the UK hates heat pumps and EVs

Jane Clifton
By
4 mins to read
Electric vehicle charging point in Central London. Photo / Getty Images

Electric vehicle charging point in Central London. Photo / Getty Images

It takes dedication to be querulous in the face of genuine technological progress, but if you’re determined, no matter how low you set your expectations, there’s always room to excavate.

Among the most adept burrowers

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener