History for sale: Inside a British Museum heist

Andrew Anthony
By
UK correspondent
The British Museum: No longer a safe place for the world’s treasures. Photo / Getty Images

Andrew Anthony
Andrew Anthony
Andrew Anthony is an Observer writer and is married to a New Zealander
Recently, I drove down to Hastings, the small town on the south coast best known as the location, almost 1000 years ago, of the last battle fought by an invading force on English soil. The reason for my visit concerned still more ancient history – a large number of gems

