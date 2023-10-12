Hemma Vara: The underrated power of classical music in the pop era

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra recently partnered with organic chicken suppliers Bostock Brothers, creating an original composition Chook Symphony No. 1. Photo / Supplied

We live in a time where the “Mozart effect” has been overshadowed by the “Taylor Swift effect”, and pop music rules Spotify’s streaming charts. It’s easy to dismiss classical music as an antiquated relic; however, this preconceived notion robs us of the chance to appreciate a genre that once reigned supreme.

Classical music is often reduced to background noise in building lobbies, but it was once the pinnacle of musical expression. The term “classical music” itself encompasses a myriad of styles, each representing a distinct period with unique compositional techniques, cultural influences, and historical context.

However, classical music is still not as hyped as trying to get tickets to a sold-out Adele or Metallica concert. In 2020, the proposed shutdown of the publicly funded radio network RNZ Concert was a glaring example of the genre’s dwindling popularity. Described as an “inestimable blow to the arts in New Zealand” by esteemed opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, this proposal, which was eventually cancelled due to public outcry, was a response to RNZ’s desire to connect with younger New Zealanders through a new network focused on popular music.

Classical music listeners are heavily skewed towards older listeners, but the power of the genre should not be underestimated. Photo / Getty

Indeed, classical music listeners are heavily skewed towards older listeners, but the power of the genre should not be underestimated. Classical music has proven to be excellent foundational training for contemporary musicians – for example, Elton John, Freddie Mercury, and Lady Gaga.

Benefiting from a solid understanding of music theory and the tools to compose their own tunes, a young artist will find that the discipline required to master the art of classical performance alone will set them up for success in a demanding routine of rehearsals and recordings. Classical music is highly emotive, and the power of expressing feelings through playing notes has proven fruitful for singers like Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande. Moreover, classical music is ever-present in modern tunes, whether Elvis Presley’s opera-inspired melody in It’s Now or Never to rapper Nas’s sampling of Beethoven’s Für Elise in I Can.

Classical music is also beneficial for our wellbeing. Although the “Mozart effect” – the idea that playing Mozart can boost our IQ – remains debated, studies have shown its calming effect on babies. The same can be said for plants, which thrive better when exposed to softer genres such as classical or jazz than the more intense vibrations from heavy metal. Sure, plants can’t hear in the same manner that a human ear can detect noise, but if you want to give your beloved monstera some extra attention, give Spotify’s “Music for Plants” playlist a whirl and see what happens.

In fact, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) recently partnered with organic chicken suppliers Bostock Brothers, creating an original composition Chook Symphony No. 1, to “soothe and delight chickens, and improve their wellbeing”. It may seem a little absurd that select NZSO players debuted this symphony at Bostock Brother’s Hawke’s Bay farm to a real-life flock, but after listening to the symphony, it certainly had me feeling calm and focused, too.

Unfortunately, classical music is deemed “uncool” – the popular kids played sports at school while we “losers” attended orchestra practice. Sure, it seems like an antisocial choice. Still, the reality is that playing in a string quartet or singing in a choir is an invaluable lesson in teamwork, with players working together to produce a collective sound. They might not enjoy the same level of admiration as Beyoncé or the All Blacks, but their commitment and skill are no less commendable.





And despite the barriers to learning a musical instrument, such as cost or accessibility, classical music remains freely accessible online – as is Chook Symphony No. 1, which is available on YouTube.

I’m not here to convince you to shun Taylor Swift for Tchaikovsky or pick up the violin. But I will say that even in a world dominated by pop, hip-hop, rock and rap, classical music is a force of its own – just ask the chickens.