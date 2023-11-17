Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: Who’s in and who’s out in my fantasy Cabinet?

By Duncan Garner
7 mins to read
In Cabinet? The Cabinet that I think could best run New Zealand may surprise you. Photo / Getty Images

In Cabinet? The Cabinet that I think could best run New Zealand may surprise you. Photo / Getty Images

As we all sit here, twiddling our thumbs, waiting for the new government to get its act together, let’s imagine something for a minute.

But let me be clear: what you’re about to read will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener