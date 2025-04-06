Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Criminologist: Tamatha Paul should be commended, not criticised

By Roger Brooking
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Roger Brooking: Tamatha Paul was absolutely correct – the vast majority of those who end up in prison have not committed violent offences. Photo / Getty Images

Roger Brooking: Tamatha Paul was absolutely correct – the vast majority of those who end up in prison have not committed violent offences. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Roger Brooking

Green MP Tamatha Paul has been criticised over comments she made about prison food, the presence of police officers on the streets and why people are in prison. As a criminologist, I am more concerned about the latter.

Here’s what she said in a TikTok video on March 6: “The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener