Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Bernard Lagan: The gangland slayings rocking Sydney

By Bernard Lagan
3 mins to read
A street at Bondi Junction is blocked off on June 27 after the killing of convicted drug lord Alen Moradian. Photo / Getty Images

A street at Bondi Junction is blocked off on June 27 after the killing of convicted drug lord Alen Moradian. Photo / Getty Images

Alen Moradian died alone and fast in a black Audi when the gunmen waiting in the garage of his Bondi Junction hideout fired.

His killers didn’t wait for the 48-year-old crime lord, known as Sydney’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener