Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Andrew Anthony: Women have shown men how to win an international tournament

By Andrew Anthony
4 mins to read
The Lionesses brought pride to England. Photo / Getty Images

The Lionesses brought pride to England. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion: For the past couple of years one of the most excruciating sights in British politics has been when a Labour Party figure is asked to define what a woman is. In their desperate efforts

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener