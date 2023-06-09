Advertisement

Andrew Anthony: Remembering Martin Amis and his ‘untouchable swagger’

By Andrew Anthony
4 mins to read
Former enfant terrible of the literary world, Martin Amis died at his home in Florida on May 19, aged 73. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION: I had dinner at the end of last month with an old friend, the writer Geoff Dyer, and we spent a good chunk of it talking about Martin Amis, who recently died in Florida

