Home / The Listener / Health
Listener

Are ordinary emotions being misdiagnosed as mental illness?

24 minutes to read
By Eleanor de Jong

An influential UK psychologist argues we are increasingly medicalising anxiety and grief and that experiencing negative emotions is a normal part of the human condition. By Eleanor de Jong.

When psychologist Lucy Foulkes reflects on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener