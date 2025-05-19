Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Why hundreds of NZ women and children could be the unwitting victims of sex offenders

New Zealand Listener
14 mins to read

After nearly 40 years as a cop, it’s not surprising Detective Sergeant Rick Veacock knows where to look for potential trouble. But in the past few years, that’s been in places it once hadn’t occurred to him to look – the bathrooms of hotels, motels and rented baches where sex offenders have used spy cameras to film a pool of oblivious victims.

These days, the first thing he does when arriving at a rental is not to check the view

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener