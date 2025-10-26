Advertisement
Listener
Who knew that chewing dried tea cures onion breath? Those were the (Aunt Daisy) days

Robert Philip Bolton
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Aunt Daisy: Folk wisdom on the airwaves. Photo / Supplied

I have been compiling a collection of housewives’ handy hints drawn from the 1940s and 50s and published under the name of Aunt Daisy, a popular radio personality of the time, whose famous week-day morning programme on 1ZB went nationwide in 1937 and dominated the airwaves until 1963.

Aunt Daisy

