What does it mean to be Māori if you haven’t grown up in that world? A writer’s conflicted feelings

Chris Mirams' whakapapa spans at least four generations and stretches across the Hauraki Plains through Ngāti Pāoa and Ngāti Hako, with his marae being Kerepeehi and Waihī. Photo / Getty Images

My wife and I stood by the water’s edge at our local beach on a gorgeous spring morning, each holding a small pounamu toki necklace hung on a black woven-jute ribbon. They had been crafted from a single piece of pounamu and symbolised courage and the power to shape one’s

