The dark side of genius: Remembering the life of one of NZ’s most enigmatic artists

By Garth Cartwright
New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read

Tony Fomison destroyed himself with cheap whisky and cigarettes. Garth Cartwright recalls his friendship with the painter whose life has been documented in a new book.

One winter evening in 1985, I knocked on the front door of 194a Sydney St West in Thorndon, Wellington’s historic inner-city suburb. The door opened and a wizened, somewhat hunched figure cast his eye over me, then indicated I should enter. Little did I know but my sojourn as the sorcerer’s apprentice was about

