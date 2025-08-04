Listener

Street fighting men: The awful allure of run it straight

By Greg Bruce
Double impact: Abraham Tulisi and ­Robbie ­Tuluatua clash in a Runit Championship League event, Trusts Arena, Auckland, May 19. Photo / Getty Images

The latest fads have turned violence into entertainment, with the risk pf permanent injury or death no deterrent. Aside from the lure of prize money, what’s driving people to compete?

Standing by the deck in Dan “Hangman” Hooker’s Auckland backyard, the referee laid out the rules: no hammer fists, slaps,

