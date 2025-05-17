Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Ruff justice: Revisiting the Dog Tax War in the Hokianga

By Chris Adam
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
13 mins to read

How the intervention of a great-nephew of Hōne Heke and the advent of the telephone defused the last armed resistance by Māori against the British crown.

The Dog Tax War. The very name ensures the events of 1898 in Hokianga can be safely categorised as farce rather than tragedy. However, the story of those events contains elements that could have been taken from today’s newspapers, apart from two symbols of late-Victorian modernity: the Maxim gun and the telephone. Fortunately, the

Tax ‘an affront’

