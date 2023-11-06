Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Review: Two outstanding books from decendents of Holocaust survivors blend harrowing family stories

7 mins to read
Auschwitz-Birkenau which Mira Unreich survived, saying later the Holocaust taught her about "the goodness of people".. (Photo by Joël SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Auschwitz-Birkenau which Mira Unreich survived, saying later the Holocaust taught her about "the goodness of people".. (Photo by Joël SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

A few weeks ago, I attended a discussion at Princeton University between distinguished American authors AM Homes and Joyce Carol Oates about the state of the novel in contemporary times. It was the day the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener