New Zealand

NZ’s worst migration maritime disaster remembered: They drank the blood of the dead

By Denis Welch
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read
The Cospatrick on fire off the Cape of Good Hope; drawing by Theodor Alexander Weber. Photo / Getty Images

The sinking of HMNZS Manawanui off the Samoan island of Upolu on October 6 was a disaster for the navy and the environment but without loss of life, unlike New Zealand’s worst disaster at sea almost 150 years ago.

Every day for many years in the 19th century, and well

