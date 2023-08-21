Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Naomii Seah: National’s phone ban a waste of time and money

By Naomii Seah
4 mins to read
The fastest way to get a teenager to do something is to tell them they’re not allowed to. Photo / Getty Images

The fastest way to get a teenager to do something is to tell them they’re not allowed to. Photo / Getty Images

Wisdom teeth. The 5c coin. Fax machines. We can now add the National Party’s school phone ban to this list of useless things.

When Opposition leader Christopher Luxon announced his party’s phone-ban plan, Education Minister

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener