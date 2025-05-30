Home / The Listener / New Zealand

No DNA, no CCTV, no chance: The 50-year hunt for what really happened to Mona Blades

By Greg Bruce
Mona Blades’ disappearance and police reliance on an orange Datsun still haunt New Zealanders 50 years on. Would such a mystery have a different outcome today? By Greg Bruce

On the Saturday morning of Queen’s Birthday weekend, May 31, 1975, Mona Blades stepped out of her brother-in-law’s car on the outskirts of Hamilton and into the staccato stop-motion nightmare of what remained of her life.

From that moment, she appears to us only in flashes. Even at the time,

