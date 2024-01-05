Listener online columnist Hemma Vara: “Women’s control over their reproductive health is a fundamental right”

Hemma Vara: After the dumpster fires that were 2020, 2021 and 2022, humorous internet memes even declared 2022 an encore performance of 2020. Photos / Supplied

Our glasses filled to the brim with Prosecco, we used to toast to the “best year yet” each New Year’s Eve, only to have our dreams crushed faster than you could say “global pandemic”. After the dumpster fires that were 2020, 2021 and 2022 — with humorous internet memes even declaring 2022 an encore performance of 2020 — 2023 unfolded into a year where, at times, it felt like the lows outweighed the highs.

This New Year, I wonder if my resolution should be to make it through the year with my sanity intact. When asked to write about aspirations for Aotearoa, stating the obvious — economic resilience, equality, affordable housing, and increased mental health funding — feels like a romanticised starter pack for societal change.

So, I’ve dug deep to outline some wishes - some that demand effort, some I don’t have the answers to solving - but that will hopefully empower and uplift all of us.

First up: Let’s encourage more females to talk dollars and cents instead of living up to the infantilising ‘’girl math’' stereotype made viral by TikTok. Whether it’s the tools to negotiate a pay rise or the knowledge to build an investment portfolio, the more discussion, the better to progress towards closing the gender gap. Sure, investing is a privilege when many Kiwis are scraping by, but it’s been encouraging to see a growth in accessible resources through social media, podcasts, and local platforms like The Curve and Girls Who Invest.

I’m also hoping more female leaders join the conversation and help break down stigmas around money mindsets. Recently, television and radio host Stacey Morrison reflected on cultural differences around money and finance, aiming to start conversations among Māori about money.

Next on the agenda: Let’s continue to keep contraception free. Women’s control over their reproductive health is a fundamental right — and anything less feels like a step towards a Gilead-esque nightmare.

It’s alarming that the incoming government is making noises about disestablishing policies upholding Māori rights. Denying the lasting negative impacts of colonisation on tangata whenua is amiss. We must continue to address health and economic disparities and acknowledge that failing to uphold indigenous rights is a form of structural racism.

I’m excited to see what 2024 has in store for us regarding fresh talent. Rachel Fawcett and Victoria Boult, creators of TikTok series n00b, are turning their online success into a TV show on Three. Capitalising on the resurgence of Y2K nostalgia, the series follows teens in a rural Aotearoa town as they navigate typical 2000s adolescent challenges. There’s also James Mustapic, two-time Billy T nominee and Celebrity Treasure Island winner, who’s embarking on a hilarious mission to find his mum Janet a new man in a new TVNZ+ show. Get your popcorn ready.