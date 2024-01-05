Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Listener online columnist Hemma Vara: “Women’s control over their reproductive health is a fundamental right”

By Hemma Vara
3 mins to read
Hemma Vara: After the dumpster fires that were 2020, 2021 and 2022, humorous internet memes even declared 2022 an encore performance of 2020. Photos / Supplied

Hemma Vara: After the dumpster fires that were 2020, 2021 and 2022, humorous internet memes even declared 2022 an encore performance of 2020. Photos / Supplied

Our glasses filled to the brim with Prosecco, we used to toast to the “best year yet” each New Year’s Eve, only to have our dreams crushed faster than you could say “global pandemic”. After

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener