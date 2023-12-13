SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

It’s a celebration: Julie Biuso’s festive feast

15 minutes to read
By Julie Biuso

Turkey is the main event, bookended by refreshing watermelon to start and raspberries to finish, with sourdough stuffings and a potato pie in between.

Refreshing start: Watermelon nibbles. Photo / Julie Biuso
Refreshing start: Watermelon nibbles. Photo / Julie Biuso

The secret to a juicy, tender turkey is to keep it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener