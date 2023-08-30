Advertisement

‘It was just the best fun’: John Clarke on being the iconic Fred Dagg

5 mins to read
John Clarke as Fred Dagg in the 1970s. Photo / Supplied

It is fair to say that New Zealand wouldn’t be the same without Fred Dagg.

A laconic presence on our one and only TV channel in the mid-to-late 70s, John Clarke’s rural creation strolled into

