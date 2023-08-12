Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

How to keep yourself warm this winter

16 minutes to read
By Ruth Nichol

This story was first published on May 27, 2007 and has been resurfaced as cold temperatures continue to plummet this winter.

Shockingly almost 1600 Kiwi deaths each winter are attributed to our cold houses. Here’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener