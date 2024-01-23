SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

How the South African diaspora has changed our summer cricket

13 minutes to read
By James Borrowdale

There was something that kept Mike Hesson, then a young coach of the Otago cricket team, coming back to the left-arm quick he was watching on VHS tape. It wasn’t attributes traditionally associated with great

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener