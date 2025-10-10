Listener
Home / The Listener / Crime

How the insanity defence fell apart: Steve Braunias on the trial of Jasmine (Hakyung) Lee

New Zealand Listener
14 mins to read

How the insanity defence fell apart: Steve Braunias on the trial of Jasmine (Hakyung) Lee
Jasmine Lee: A frozen figure throughout her three-week trial. Photo / NZME

The amazing cross-examination of forensic psychiatrist Dr Yvette Kelly during the murder trial of Jasmine (Hakyung) Lee, whose defence for the murder of her two children was one of insanity, unwound her before it even began.

I was chatting with Kelly outside courtroom 6 in the High Court at Auckland

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save