Grim choices as soaring costs & veterinarian shortages bite

By Fiona Terry
Contributing writer
18 mins to read

When Nicole and her family rescued an abandoned 4-week-old puppy, she made pet insurance a priority, knowing they couldn’t afford unexpected surprises. A good move, as Tarn, a shar pei cross, was just 10 months

