Grim choices as soaring costs & veterinarian shortages bite

When Nicole and her family rescued an abandoned 4-week-old puppy, she made pet insurance a priority, knowing they couldn’t afford unexpected surprises. A good move, as Tarn, a shar pei cross, was just 10 months old when she became lethargic and started vomiting. What Nicole (not her real name) thought would be a quick trip to Nelson Vets for medication turned into a life-saving operation to remove what turned out to be a cat’s toy she’d ingested. The two ends were stuck in different parts of Tarn’s bowel, with the string connecting them acting like a cheesecutter in her small intestine.

“We were so grateful to the staff,” says Nicole. “If it hadn’t been sorted quickly she would have died overnight.”

The emergency diagnostics, surgery and aftercare costs mounted and the final bill came to $4500.

“The vets were amazing and really helpful,” says Nicole, who works several part-time jobs. “Their hands are pretty tied around finances because they’ve got to pay their bills, too. But they worked with us really closely, letting us know the totals every day and trying to find cheaper options.”

With the insurance policy covering just 80% of costs, and her husband’s business suffering in the economic downturn, the couple struggled to borrow the remainder. When, less than two weeks later, Tarn was admitted for a second time for emergency treatment, this time with pancreatitis, the family took on more debt to cover the uninsured portion of the $1200 bill.

“I would never have had a pet without insurance but even so, finding 20% of the bills has been crippling,” says Nicole.

As pet owners weather the cost-of-living crisis, veterinarians are warning it’s heaping more pressure on a profession already under immense stress. High vet bills are just one of the problems. Practitioners report a serious shortage of veterinarians, particularly experienced vets in rural areas, made worse by Covid-related border closures that led to plummeting rates of new registrations. A New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) survey of members a year ago showed the sector had 150 unfilled vacancies.

“I really do think we’re in a perfect storm,” says Professor Jenny Weston, dean of veterinary education at Massey University. “We already had a shortage of vets, and then Covid’s border closures exacerbated that. Also, a huge number of people got a puppy during Covid so there’s been a massive increase in pet ownership and now a lot of these dogs have behavioural issues because they’re not used to being left alone. I’m hearing the economic crisis on top of that means so many more are finding they can’t afford treatment for their pet, or even possibly to feed them.”

All in a day’s work at the Halifax Veterinary Centre in ­Nelson: (clockwise from left) Clinic owner Hans Andersen in surgery; a puppy gets oxygen after delivery by Caesarean section, Daisey Mae has her claws clipped, and Fiona Terry’s mischievous border collie Willow. Photos / supplied

Euthanasia rate rises

One Auckland clinic contacted by the Listener reported a disturbing new milestone: the highest number of animals euthanised in one weekend. Those on duty attributed it to clients’ financial pressures, with many opting to farewell their pets instead of undertaking urgent medical treatment and the potential of ongoing health costs.

At another clinic, in the South Island, staff reported clients still weighing up the way forward after their family’s dog dislocated a hip just 10 days after they cancelled their longstanding pet insurance.

“People are having to make some really tough decisions based around affordability,” says Veterinary Council professional adviser Seton Butler. “Nobody wants to be in a position where they can’t afford treatment for their animal, but the cost-of-living crisis is a real challenge. Veterinarians are in the profession because they care about the health and welfare of animals. Getting up every day to save pets’ lives only to be confronted instead with euthanising animals because owners can’t afford the care is a challenge we know a lot of vets struggle with. It creates a lot of moral fatigue and distress for all involved.”

Some practices are reporting pets in need of medical care not being collected because owners can’t afford to pay. Says Weston: “Even when payment options are offered, they’re just not coming back, and meanwhile you’ve got a pet hospitalised in clinic and the bill’s growing.”

For those drawn to the profession because of a compassion for animals, the pressure involved in trying to provide the optimal care while being sympathetic to owners’ budget restrictions is intense.

NZVA chief executive Kevin Bryant says, “We’re promoting to our clinics to always advocate for people to consider pet insurance and emphasise they need to also be aware of the cost of regular healthcare, like vaccinations, flea and worm treatments and check-ups. This is all part of being a responsible pet owner.”

From left: Veterinary Council professional adviser Seton Butler; NZ Veterinary Association CEO Kevin Bryant; dean of veterinary education at Massey, Jenny Weston; Nelson vet Brendan Hickman. Photos / supplied

He cites the experience of many New Zealanders in natural disasters refusing to leave animals despite evacuation notices as an illustration of how important the human-animal bond is.

Though insurance might be the obvious solution, the number of owners insuring pets here is relatively low. Presenting recently at the NZVA’s conference was Southern Cross Pet Insurance sales manager Kerri Murray. “In Sweden, 90% of dogs are insured and 74% of cats; in Britain, the rate is 54% of dogs insured and 45% of cats, whereas in New Zealand, less than 15% of pets are insured in total,” she says.

Murray says the insurer has seen a decline in policies taken out and an increase in cancellations due to the cost-of-living crisis. She also notes costs are rising in line with veterinary price increases.

At Nelson Vets, staff are noticing more pet owners delaying treatment and struggling to pay. “The cost of living is actually hurting people and their animals,” says practice co-owner Brendan Hickman.

“We have some tell us they’ve only got $50 so we’re having some very difficult conversations around what’s achievable. Many are choosing to do less by their pets and we’re seeing cases where things have got worse because people have held off.

Pets rehomed

“We’ve also seen a rise in those who’re signing pets over to animal charities for rehoming,” says Hickman. One case at his clinic recently involved a traumatised black cat brought to the practice with a fractured leg, possibly after being hit by a car. The distraught owner was a pensioner who couldn’t afford surgery or ongoing healthcare. Between the vet and the SPCA, one-year-old Cruz’s injuries were treated and he was rehomed with a local family.

As well as those surrendering animals, the SPCA’s general manager of animal services, Corey Regnerus-Kell, says the organisation is seeing greater demand for food and financial assistance from those struggling to care for their animals. “Despite so many wanting to keep their pets, there’s been a continued steady increase on previous years on the number of animals being surrendered.

“We have one of the highest, if not the highest, pet-per-capita population in the world so Kiwis have a very fond affiliation to pets being part of their own health and wellbeing and they’re an essential part of people’s lives. It takes a lot of strength for someone to come to the SPCA for help.”

Sometimes, the organisation can make small contributions towards veterinary costs. If that’s not achievable, helping with supplies of donated food where possible can make a big difference, says Regnerus-Kell.

But the charity is feeling the financial strain, too, with a reduction in regular givers, falling donations, and more automatic payments not processing.

Many people are struggling to pay for food and care of their pets, say Wellington After Hours Veterinary Clinic manager Sally Cory, left, and the SPCA’s Corey Regnerus-Kell. Photos / supplied

Other shelters and charities are also feeling the pinch, according to Sally Cory, manager and practitioner at the Wellington After Hours Veterinary Clinic. “Many are really struggling to care for their pets and healthcare is probably the first thing that starts to fall off,” she says. “Shelters and charities have been bursting at the seams and there are particular pressure spots – Northland being one of them.”

Cory, who’s also the NZVA’s head of veterinary services for companion animals, notes many practices have had to raise rates just to keep the lights on. “Costs of providing healthcare and veterinary services have increased hugely, so prices have had to change. Materials, drug costs, labour costs – they’ve all gone up.

“We’ll always do our best to try and find some middle ground or work out a treatment plan to manage things so it works for everyone, still prioritising the welfare of the animal but without putting too much pressure on clients.

“It’s horrible to have to pull the pin on something that, with money, could be managed perfectly well.”

Cory advises owners to plan carefully for pet healthcare. “Insurance is a big part of that, but it’s not the one-size-fits-all and there are situations where people may acquire or rehome a pet later in its life, so age may preclude them from getting insurance. Or it may be there’s some history with the pet and then insurance isn’t always an easy option.”

It’s come as no surprise to the SPCA’s Regnerus-Kell that debt is a subject increasingly coming up in discussions with pet owners. “Health insurance is a significant factor in helping owners manage costs of care, but for those who can’t afford that, it could help to put small weekly or monthly payments into a separate account for when funds are needed,” he says. “Many clinics also offer finance options like Afterpay or Q Card.”

The dramatic rise in costs for clinicians has been exacerbated by drug prices climbing steeply in the past year, he adds. “There’s also an expensive system around importing new drugs for animals. These costs all get passed on to the vet clinic, and then to customers.

“We don’t, as a society, understand the value of medical care for animals because it’s subsidised for humans, which makes it harder for people to appreciate the costs behind treatment. I needed an urgent consult for myself recently and the price had risen from $60 a year ago to $99. That’s expensive, but at a veterinary practice you would probably have paid more because there isn’t a government subsidy.”

Halifax cases (clockwise from left): Vet Todd Halsey shaves a border collie before an injection; an X-ray of Georgina, a capuchin monkey from the local zoo; and Georgina recovering from an anaesthetic after dental work. Photos / supplied

Vet shortfall

Another significant challenge within the profession is workforce sustainability. Staffing costs have risen dramatically, partly driven by the need to attract veterinarians from overseas to cover shortages here. Before the Covid pandemic’s border closures, just under 300 new veterinarians would register with the Veterinary Council annually. Typically, nearly two-thirds were from overseas. The closures saw numbers drop to about 100 a year until exemptions allowed more vets through in 2022. So far this year, 154 new vets have registered and another 100 or more are expected by the end of the year.

“Compounded over the years since Covid, that’s a pretty sizeable shortfall of veterinarians in the workforce,” says the Veterinary Council’s Seton Butler. “Every country in the world is experiencing a shortage so to compete for them to come here has become more expensive. I’ve heard of new graduates in California starting on US$200,000 [NZ$320,000], and that’s likely way higher than a large proportion of more experienced veterinarians might expect to earn here. To compete with those sorts of salaries, practices are having to increase fees – and which pet owners can afford that at the moment?”

During Covid, the NZVA and the council supported a bid by Massey University, the only NZ university offering a veterinary degree, for funding for an extra 25 students a year. This increase has lifted the total of domestic students accepted annually to 125. There is also space for 50 international students each year. Many of these initially stay but head back home over time.

The first cohort of this larger domestic intake won’t complete the five-year degree until the end of 2027. People in the profession want funding allocated for even more to be trained here.

“It’s a bit of a drop in the bucket, so we’re still heavily reliant on foreign-trained vets coming to New Zealand, as well as maintaining those we already have in the veterinary workforce,” says Massey’s Weston.

Its vet course started in 1963: before that, Kiwis wanting to be vets travelled to Australia or further afield to train. “Generally, we have about three applicants for every place and a lot of people just really, really want to be vets and keep applying,” she says. “We know every year some aren’t selected who would make great vets but there are just limited places.

“Vet is one of the few programmes in the country where the number of places at university is capped by the government. That’s because it’s a very expensive training programme and it covers about 70% of the costs.”

On graduating, vets can expect to earn $75,000-$85,000 as a starting salary, but most leave university with a debt of over $100,000. Starting salaries have climbed 15-20% in recent years, due to ongoing demand for staff, and vets with 10 or more years of experience can earn $120,000-$150,000.

Weston says for the past decade, each intake has comprised about 80% females and 20% males. “This is a complete swing from 40 years ago when it was the opposite way around.”

The NZVA’s Bryant says veterinarians hope the public gain an understanding of the pressures within the profession to deliver appropriate care in a sustainable way. “Many of us are used to waiting two weeks to see our GP but people never wait that long before their animals are seen.

“Managing expectations would help reduce pressure because we’re hearing about fatigue in the workplace and frustration from the public, which translates into some abusive behaviour towards members of vet teams.”

Side view of three veterinarians performing an ultrasound on a cat at the veterinarian's office. Photo / Getty Images

Using Nurses & technicians

Some practices are managing workload by using the skills of veterinary technicians and nurses to the maximum level of their training. Depending on their qualifications, this can include nurses triaging, placing IVs and administering booster vaccinations and some medications. The NZVA is also pushing for a slight change in regulations to allow trained veterinary nurses to do certain dental procedures.

But the shortage of vets is not just in clinical practice. The country also needs a highly trained veterinarian workforce in government – for instance, biosecurity and food safety – and in industry organisations supporting animal owners, particularly farming communities (see “Rural bite”, below). Then there’s the researchers and academics maintaining levels of knowledge. Of the 3567 vets registered with the Veterinary Council, only two-thirds work in clinical practice.

One attempt to address shortages in all these critical roles is to improve retention. This starts at vet school, where the syllabus now embraces aspects such as managing personal wellbeing and learning professional and communication skills.

Charlotte Cantley, the NZVA’s well­being advocate, says, “The demands on the profession have increased through rising animal ownership, growing demands for veterinary care, higher client expectations, the need for more advanced medical care and specialists, the ongoing vet shortage, long hours and pets living longer requiring ongoing care.”

Cantley graduated as a vet in 1992 and is now undertaking her PhD at Massey, researching job satisfaction and engagement in the profession. She says since a 2006 study pointed to a greater risk of burnout and stress-related disorders in Kiwi vets, “there’s been a lot of work done to identify and mitigate sources of stress, and support veterinarians to have sustainable, enjoyable and fulfilling careers”.

The NZVA and Veterinary Council are also exploring the impact of after-hours care, a challenging aspect of the job. Vets are obliged to provide emergency services for their clients but a recent NZVA survey found a significant proportion of cases did not actually need to be treated urgently.

Another thrust is to support new graduates to successfully move into practice with effective mentoring programmes. “Young veterinarians are more likely to experience work-related stress, so having support is fundamental in those early years,” says Cantley.

“One of the biggest causes of conflict in client-vet relationships is the breakdown of communication – some of the complaints made by members of the public to the Veterinary Council are around this – so it’s really beneficial that learning these skills is now part of the undergraduate course.”

There’s also a quality assurance programme for vet clinics and hospitals covering professional standards, including the way graduates are inducted into practice, says Hans Andersen, a veterinarian for 48 years. “It’s vital new grads are given good levels of support, especially to transition into being part of the after-hours service,” he says.

In 2000, Andersen’s Halifax Veterinary Centre in Nelson was the first clinical practice in the country to qualify for accreditaion to the hospital standard of the programme. He takes pride in the fact communication with clients is open, with notes and diagnostic results shared. Clients can visit their pets at any time during opening hours and the clinic is designed so treatment areas are easily viewed.

NZVA wellbeing advocate Charlotte Cantley: Young vets are more vulnerable to workplace stress – “support is fundamental”. Photo / supplied

Arthur’s lucky escape

For those saving lives and helping animals live healthily and happily, it’s a rewarding job that many pet owners highly appreciate. Kate is one who praises the dedication and expertise of the team that pulled her dog back from the brink after it ingested a toxin it had foraged beneath bushes in a park. She truly believes the staff cared about her animal’s wellbeing and survival as much as she did.

Her terrier Arthur’s behaviour suddenly became alarming soon after returning from an on-lead walk. He grew uncharacteristically anxious, pacing, whining and growling. She rushed him to her local clinic, where the veterinarians quickly recognised the cause was a poison and jumped into action to save his life.

“It was very frightening and dramatic because it was all so sudden; I assumed something internal had happened,” says Kate (not her real name). “It didn’t occur to me for a minute this was a poisoning incident. We were totally reliant on the level of testing and professionalism. Time was so critical, and we were really at the veterinary professionals’ mercy.”

Arthur was hospitalised for 31/2 days, with treatment including intubation, numerous ultrasounds and blood tests, an endoscopy which involved anaesthesia and theatre time, assessment by a neurologist and heavy sedation. By the time he was released home, subdued but safe, the bill had reached $15,000, a portion of which was covered by insurance.

“We’re so grateful they managed to save him,” she says. “We were paying for very skilled and lovely people who were really emotionally invested in our little dog getting better. There was great communication and they were very good at making a plan and giving us quotes.

“They didn’t do much without us giving the all-clear, and at some point, we must have said, ‘Do whatever it takes’, because, thankfully, by that time we knew he would pull through. When you’re in a situation like that, you’re not necessarily making a financial call a lot of the time because these are highly emotional decisions.”

Dogs eating something they shouldn’t is a very common cause of toxicities and gut blockages, says Brendan Hickman, whose team in Nelson helped save Tarn’s life by removing the “cheesecutter” cat toy.

“If there’s one thing these last few months have taught us with the pressures of the cost of living, it’s to get pet insurance or have a contingency plan,” he says. “It makes a massive difference when the unexpected happens. And as vets, we see the unexpected every day.”

Rural bite

Many rural vet practices report dire problems recruiting staff, adding to the burden of those already serving the areas. Photo / Getty Images

The majority of veterinary graduates start in rural practice, covering a mixture of companion and production animals such as cows, sheep, deer and horses.

After three to five years, a proportion drift towards the cities, leaving a shortage of experienced production-animal vets, which intensifies the perfect storm in rural practice, says Professor Jenny Weston, dean of veterinary education at Massey University. Many rural practices report dire problems recruiting staff, adding to the burden of those already serving the areas.

Reasons for the move to urban centres include those with families moving closer to schools or partners finding work, but there’s also the additional pressure rural vets face from having fewer in-practice colleagues to spread the load of after-hours and weekend calls.

Some rural positions remain vacant for up to a year, which is especially a concern when the rural sector economy depends on the health of production animals, says Veterinary Association chief executive Kevin Bryant. This is despite less demand for vet services as farmers cope with economic headwinds.

“Inflation costs are up and prices for sheep, beef and dairy are down, so that’s flowing through to demand for vet support on the farm, because there’s been no money,” says Bryant.

“[But] whatever they trim their costs on, it’s not in areas that affect animal welfare. Farmers will always spend their money making sure animal welfare is maintained.

“If farmers aren’t able to keep that regular support going, there’s a risk of problems down the track that require intensive assistance, and then, of course, there might not be enough staff to respond.

“Everyone agrees that, particularly in the rural areas, there’s a definite shortage of experienced veterinarians.”