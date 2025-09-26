Listener
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

From The Chicks to Cat Stevens: Kiwi pop godmother Suzanne Lynch looks back + her trick to learning songs

Russell Baillie
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
10 mins to read

From The Chicks to Cat Stevens: Kiwi pop godmother Suzanne Lynch looks back + her trick to learning songs
Once half of New Zealand's first girl group, The Chicks, Suzanne Lynch marks 60 years in the music biz with a memoir. Photo / Getty Images

Suzanne Lynch doesn’t like to brag. But the last time she was in hospital with a suspected concussion – worryingly, there have been a few over the years – a doctor told her: “Suzanne, you have a beautiful brain.”

Which might sound like a Leonard Cohen song. But no, it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save