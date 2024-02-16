Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: We’re all at sea on water safety - and it’s killing us

9 mins to read
Duncan Garner: "I simply can't believe how hopelessly casual we are about safety in, on, and around the water and how little respect we have for it." Photo / Getty Images

Duncan Garner: "I simply can't believe how hopelessly casual we are about safety in, on, and around the water and how little respect we have for it." Photo / Getty Images

Given we live in a country with the ninth largest coastline in the world, according to Wikipedia, you’d think Kiwis would take water safety more seriously. That we don’t is a sorry story told by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener