Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Duncan Garner: David White’s daughter was murdered - so he’s fighting to ensure yours isn’t

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

David White's daughter Helen Meads was murdered by her husband, a multimillionaire horse breeder, 16 years ago. White, now 80, continues to work to stop other families experiencing the hell his did. Photo / Supplied

David White's daughter Helen Meads was murdered by her husband, a multimillionaire horse breeder, 16 years ago. White, now 80, continues to work to stop other families experiencing the hell his did. Photo / Supplied

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

David White is an unlikely and wholly unassuming Kiwi hero. He wears sensible long pants and a jersey; even his name is unremarkable. Everything about him is authentic and, frankly, boringly normal. At 80, he’s an old-school gentleman but with the energy of a modern-day campaigner and fighter. Fear of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener