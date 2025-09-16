Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Countdown to WOW: More behind-the-scenes stories from global design stars bringing their art to Wellington

New Zealand Listener
8 mins to read

WOW, the globe's biggest wearable art show, begins this week in Wellington. Photo / Stephen A’Court.

WOW, the globe's biggest wearable art show, begins this week in Wellington. Photo / Stephen A’Court.

Online only

They have come with their unusual luggage from around the world for decades – since the early days in Nelson before the World of WearableArt shifted to become Wellington’s biggest annual arts event. The overseas contingent of costume creators now makes up half the entrants. Many come back

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save