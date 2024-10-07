SUBSCRIBE
City of the future: The good life in a new-look Wellington

Earlier this year, Wellington played host to an unusually focused group of tourists. Eschewing the usual sights of the capital, this tour party instead strolled suburban streets, viewed humble garages and took stock, literally, of our housing stock.

The dozen travellers were graduate students in architecture, landscape architecture and urban design at Harvard’s Graduate School of Design.

The week-long Wellington tour was led by lecturer Yun Fu. “This field trip was hotly contested for places,” says Fu. A trained architect

