Christopher Luxon: “I am a big believer that you have to get connected to a mission and a purpose bigger than yourself”

15 minutes to read
By Guyon Espiner

From the archives: Air New Zealand made a record profit at the time it was under chief executive Christopher Luxon. As Parliament resumes, with Luxon now Prime Minister, we look back to this 2016 feature

