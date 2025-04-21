Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Anzac 25: Spoils of war - how the dining spots and dessert shops of WWII changed the way NZers eat

By David Burton
New Zealand Listener·
13 mins to read

As Anzac Day approaches, Listener writers reflect on the enduring influence of war on New Zealand. Today, food historian David Burton writes about his father, Fred, who returned from World War II Egypt with a taste for new foods to become one of Nelson’s leading caterers.

As students in the 1970s, our only nightlife option was the pub. Designed by the breweries purely for their own convenience, it’s no wonder these places were so forlorn and dismally ugly.

Jammed up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener