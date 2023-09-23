Advertisement

How honest arguments make us smarter at work and happier at home

Nicky Pellegrino
By , Nicky Pellegrino
5 mins to read
Expressing anger and hostility, even being critical and derogatory, is better than bottling it all up. Photo / Getty Images

When US actor Jenny McCarthy first got together with husband Donnie Wahlberg, she insisted they have couples therapy so they could learn how to argue properly. McCarthy wanted to know what their fighting styles were.

