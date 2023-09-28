Advertisement

Life

Wine guide: A new map of Marlborough challenges the status quo

By Michael Cooper
Are Marlborough’s sauvignon blancs almost identical, in terms of their aromas and flavours? Photo / Getty Images

Are Marlborough’s sauvignon blancs almost identical, in terms of their aromas and flavours? No way, insist the members of Appellation Marlborough Wine, a body that includes about a third of the region’s winegrowers. “Producers of

