What’s in a name? Confusion when you share it with someone who dies

By Linda Burgess
4 mins to read
Stayin' alive: Robert and Linda Burgess in 1972. They're both still with us. Photo / Supplied

I get an early morning email from an Auckland friend saying he knows it isn’t my Robert, because the kids’ names are different, but – um – a Robert Burgess, “Bob – lovely husband of

