Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life
Updated

What a handshake can reveal about a person

Marc Wilson
By
4 mins to read
Hidden meanings: The great shake of 2017 between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron at a Nato summit. Photo / Getty Images

Hidden meanings: The great shake of 2017 between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron at a Nato summit. Photo / Getty Images

In 2017, at a Nato summit meeting, then-US president Donald Trump and still-president Emmanuel Macron of France “enjoyed” a protracted handshake. You can watch it on YouTube. Is there a bit of arm twisting? Some

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener