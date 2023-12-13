Advertisement
Upfront: Who are you calling elderly?

By Clare Goodwin
4 mins to read
Clare Goodwin: Broad statements lumping people together to elicit a reaction do more harm than good. Photo / Getty Images

I was horrified to discover that the “elderly woman” described by a journalist on RNZ’s website was a mere 67. Okay, I am in my 60s, too, and if I was 20 I would probably

