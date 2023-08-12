Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: What would I like to do for my 60th birthday?

By Michele Hewitson
4 mins to read
I will make cupcakes for my birthday. I will also cook a chook. Photo / Greg Dixon

I will make cupcakes for my birthday. I will also cook a chook. Photo / Greg Dixon

Greg said, “What do you want to do for your 60th?” I looked at him as though he had gone gaga. He looked back at me as though I had gone gaga. I was about

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener