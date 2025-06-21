Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Opinion

The Good Life: The mighty Greytown gum

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Greytown has been celebrating trees generally for much of its life. Photo / Greg Dixon

Greytown has been celebrating trees generally for much of its life. Photo / Greg Dixon

Greg Dixon
Opinion by Greg Dixon
Greg Dixon is an award-winning news reporter, TV reviewer, feature writer and former magazine editor who has written for the NZ Listener since 2017.
Learn more

The sign is emphatic. “Historic Tree”, it declares, pointing at the tree in question, an old gum which is so enormous it almost certainly doesn’t require a sign to get you to notice it. The giant exotic must be as tall as a four-storey building.

This is the sort of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener