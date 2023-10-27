Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: Lush Places has gone from a one-cat gaff to a three

By Greg Dixon
4 mins to read
Tinkling Tinkerbell is relegated to the second-best bedroom. Photo / Greg Dixon

Tinkling Tinkerbell is relegated to the second-best bedroom. Photo / Greg Dixon

Decisions, decisions. Which one would it be? Should I choose the one that cares most about the cost of living? Or the one claiming to be organic? Or perhaps I should choose the one that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener