The Good Life: ‘I have delivered a lamb. Was it spiritual? It was terrifying’

By Michele Hewitson
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
A black-and-white lamb is a joy to behold. Photo / Greg Dixon

The photograph for this column was supposed to be a portrait of my pet ewe, Elizabeth Jane, frolicking with her newborn twin lambs. I confidently predicted she would deliver them on September 13, my birthday.

