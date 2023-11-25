Sunday bests: who doesn’t want berry crumble for breakfast?

Berry good: UK chef Sophie Godwin makes the most of summer berries. Photo / Caitlin Isola

Randomly, Pops and I ate a version of this when we chanced upon the kindest Airbnb host on the Scottish border, who made us this in the morning. Jammy berries cooked with a little lemon, with a buttery, oaty, cinnamon and brown sugar topper. I mean, who doesn’t want crumble for breakfast?

Berry crisp

Serves 3-4

• 400g fresh or frozen berries (raspberries, blackberries and/or blueberries)

• zest and juice of ½ lemon

• 2 tbsp plain (all-purpose) flour

• 2 tbsp soft brown sugar

• Greek yoghurt, to serve (use plant-based yogurt to make it vegan/dairy free)

FOR THE CRUMBLE TOPPING

• 75g plain (all-purpose) flour

• 25g rolled oats

• 2 tbsp soft brown sugar

• ½ tsp cinnamon (optional)

• 50g cold salted butter (use plant-based butter to make it vegan/dairy free)

Preheat your oven to 180°C/160°C fanbake

Tip the berries into a large bowl. Add the lemon zest and juice, along with the flour and brown sugar, and toss so that they are evenly coated.

Tip the berries into a small baking dish – you want them to be in a compact layer.

To make the crumble topping, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar and cinnamon (if using) in the same bowl you used for the berries (no need to wash in between).

Cut the butter into small cubes and add to the bowl. Rub everything together with your fingers until you have a crumble-like consistency.

Scatter the crumble mixture over the top of the berries. Bake for 25-30 minutes until the top is golden and crisp and the berries are jammy and bubbling.

Leave to sit for a few minutes, then tuck in with a big dollop of yoghurt. This is effectively crumble for breakfast, a major life win. Equally as delicious eaten cold the next day.

Savoury addition: Miso brown butter scrambled eggs. Photo / Caitlin Isola

Miso brown butter scrambled eggs

I’m a bit obsessed with miso. Its super-savoury funk improves many things; it can be used to make a sticky glaze for veges or even swirled into caramel. Here, I’ve whisked it into eggs before cooking them in some butter that has been lightly browned to create one of the most elite breakfasts around.

Serves 2 (easily doubled or halved)

• 4 medium eggs

• 1-2 tbsp white miso (depending on how funky you like it)

• 1 tbsp sesame seeds

• 1 tsp chilli flakes

• 2 spring onions (scallions)

• handful of coriander

• 50g salted butter, plus extra for spreading

• 2 large slices of bread (sourdough or crusty white work well)

• juice of ½ lime (optional)

• sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Crack the eggs into a bowl or jug. Whisk with a fork until the whites and yolks are fully combined, then whisk in the miso until there are no obvious lumps of miso left.(The miso will act as your seasoning instead of salt.)

Toast the sesame seeds in a small, dry frying pan over a medium heat until lightly golden. Transfer into a small bowl and stir through the chilli flakes. Season and leave to cool.

Finely slice the spring onions (green and white parts) and roughly chop the coriander (stalks and all).

Melt the butter in the same small frying pan over a medium heat (no need to wash it first). Once the butter has melted, continue to cook, swirling the pan occasionally, until it has browned in colour and begins to smell nutty.

Meanwhile, toast the bread.

Once the butter has browned, reduce the heat to low and pour in the miso eggs. Every 20 seconds or so, stir the eggs, moving your spoon through the entire pan until you end up with big pieces of silky scrambled egg. The key is to take the eggs off the heat while they are still a little runny so they don’t overcook.

Divide the toast between two plates and butter each slice, then pile on the scrambled eggs. Top with the spring onions, coriander and chilli sesame seeds, then squeeze over the lime juice.

Simple pleasures: Salsa macha pan con tomatoe. Photo: Caitlin Isola

Salsa macha pan con tomate

When tomatoes are in season, you can’t beat the simplicity of grated seasoned tomatoes on garlicky bread – the Spanish know where it’s at. Here, I’ve dialled it up, adding some smoky, fruity spice by spooning over some salsa macha, the Mexican condiment.

Serves 1 (easily doubled)

• 2 thick slices of bread (I like ciabatta or sourdough)

• 2 super-ripe juicy tomatoes

• ½ small garlic clove

• 2 tbsp Salsa Macha (see below)

• sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Toast the bread.

Meanwhile, using the coarse side of a grater, grate the tomatoes into a wide, shallow bowl, discarding the skins. Season with sea salt and black pepper to taste.

Rub the garlic across both sides of the toast, then put the toast on a plate. Top with the seasoned tomatoes, then spoon over the salsa macha to serve.

SALSA MACHA

Originating from Veracruz, Mexico, this salsa is a kind of hybrid between a chilli oil and a paste. I first tried it at Tacos Padre in London. Using dried chillies gives salsa macha its complex, smoky, sweet, fruity heat, and the toasted seeds add body and more flavour. It’s seriously addictive.

Makes around 600ml

• 6 garlic cloves

• 6-8 dried chillies (I like a mixture of ancho, arbol and/or habanero, but really, use whatever you can get)

• 500ml light rapeseed oil or vegetable/sunflower oil

• 100g mixed seeds

• 1-3 tsp chilli flakes (depending on how spicy you want it)

• 2 tsp soft brown sugar

• 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

• sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Peel the garlic cloves. Remove the stalks from the dried chillies, if they have them.

Take out 2 heatproof bowls, and place a metal sieve over one of them.

Pour the oil into a small frying pan over a medium heat. Once visibly hot – it will be shimmering – add the dried chillies. Lightly fry until they puff up, then use a slotted spoon or tongs to remove them and place them in the empty bowl. You may need to do this in batches.

Add the garlic cloves to the oil and fry, turning regularly, until evenly golden, then transfer into the bowl with the chillies as before. Make sure that your oil never gets too hot, as you don’t want to burn any of the ingredients. If it seems a little hot, just turn off the heat.

Next, add the mixed seeds. Fry, stirring, until they turn lightly golden (be careful, as they may pop a bit), then strain the seeds through the sieve, collecting the oil in the second bowl underneath.

Tip the seeds into the bowl with the chillies and garlic.

Leave the oil to cool for 30 minutes. Once cool, pour the oil into a food processor or blender, then add the chillies, garlic and mixed seeds, with the chilli flakes, sugar and apple cider vinegar. Season with a good pinch of salt, then blitz until everything is very finely chopped and combined, but not completely smooth. Season the salsa to taste.

Pour into a sterilised glass jar (see below) and keep for up to 1 month. Once opened, keep in the fridge. Use on everything!

Tip

• To sterilise a glass jar, wash well in soapy water, then place upside down on a baking tray and put into the oven at 180°C/160°C fanbake for 15 minutes. Leave to cool before using. l

An edited extract from Sundays: A Cookbook, by Sophie Godwin (Murdoch Books, RRP $45).