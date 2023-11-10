Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

Starter for 10: Breadmaking takes time - but it’s worth the effort

By Niva and Yotam Kay
6 mins to read
Oven fresh: Sourdough loaves ready to eat and enjoy. Photo / Aaron McLean

Oven fresh: Sourdough loaves ready to eat and enjoy. Photo / Aaron McLean

The process of breadmaking is almost as important as the end result, say Niva and Yotam Kay.

Like gardening, it takes time to learn the subtleties of breadmaking so you get the results you aim

Sourdough Starter

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.


Sourdough Bread

Latest from The Listener